ZURICH Nov 8 Adecco expects solid
demand in coming months as firms uneasy about faltering growth
look for flexibility, the World no.1 staffing firm after its
third-quarter results met expectations.
Adecco said net income in the third-quarter was 145 million
euros, in line with the 144 million euros average forecast in a
Reuters poll.
"Despite the sluggish GDP development in most countries, our
clients need flexibility and we continue to see good demand for
our services," the company said in a statement.
Sales grew 7 pct in the third-quarter to 5.27 billion euros,
a slight slowing from the 13 percent constant currency growth
seen in the previous quarter.
Rivals Randstad , USG People and Manpower
have warned of a slowing jobs growth in Europe as the
region's debt crisis hammers consumer and business confidence.
