ZURICH Aug 21 Swiss staffing firm Adecco said on Friday it had appointed Hans Ploos van Amstel as its new finance chief from Sept. 1.

Van Amstel, 50, was Chief Financial Officer of COFRA Group from 2009 to 2013 before acting as co-chief executive of C&A Europe for a transition period until 2015.

Adecco's shares tumbled in May when it said both its chief executive and chief financial officer were leaving. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anand Basu)