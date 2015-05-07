FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
BERLIN May 7 Adecco's chief executive said it was his decision to step down from the role after six years as he wanted to take on new challenges.
"It's indeed my decision, I'm close to 58 this year (...) I still want to do a lot of things in my life and sometimes you have to close the door to see what others are opening," Patrick De Maeseneire told reporters on a media call.
Adecco said earlier on Thursday that both its chief executive and chief financial officer had decided to leave the company, a surprise announcement that sent its shares down 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.