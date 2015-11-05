BRIEF-Gambero Rosso signs commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup
* Says signed on April 5 a commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup
Nov 5 Adecco's dividend policy remains unchanged, its chief executive told Reuters.
"We confirm everything we have said before that we will propose to shareholders assembly to pay a minimum of the previous-year dividend. In our case, it is 2.10 Swiss francs," Chief Executive Alain Dehaze said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Says signed on April 5 a commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup
* Markets await US-China summit with geopolitical implications
ZURICH, April 6 French group Saint-Gobain has extended until the end of this year its contract to buy a controlling stake in Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika from Sika's founding family and may prolong it again until the end of 2018, it said.