ZURICH Nov 5 Adecco, the world's biggest staffing group, posted a surprise half-billion euro net loss in the third quarter due to a 740 million euro ($804.53 million) impairment of goodwill after regulatory changes in Germany and a weaker macroeconomic outlook in certain markets, the group said.

Revenues rose 4 percent organically to 5.673 billion euros ($6.17 billion), holding steady the 4 percent underlying growth seen in the first and second quarters, the company reported on Thursday.

The net loss of 513 million euros compared with analysts' expectations for net income of 223 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Adecco lowered its target for an earnings before income tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin to 5.2 pct excluding one-offs for 2015 from 5.5 percent previously and said it anticipated 2016 margins to be similar to those now expected for 2015.

($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)