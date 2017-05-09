ZURICH May 9 Adecco's first-quarter profit rose more than a fifth, better than expected, as the world's largest temporary staffing company continued to get a lift from major markets like Germany and France while keeping a lid on costs.

Adecco said net profit attribute to shareholders rose to 176 million euros ($192.2 million) in the three months ended March 31, beating the average estimate of 165 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. Sales rose to 5.73 billion euros, also better than the poll average of 5.68 billion euros.

The Zurich-based company said on Tuesday its organic revenue growth momentum was maintained at 6 percent, despite a global economic outlook that remained uncertain. The positive trend continued in April, it added. ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)