European shares rise as France stocks gain, banks, retailers rebound
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
ZURICH May 9 Adecco's first-quarter profit rose more than a fifth, better than expected, as the world's largest temporary staffing company continued to get a lift from major markets like Germany and France while keeping a lid on costs.
Adecco said net profit attribute to shareholders rose to 176 million euros ($192.2 million) in the three months ended March 31, beating the average estimate of 165 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. Sales rose to 5.73 billion euros, also better than the poll average of 5.68 billion euros.
The Zurich-based company said on Tuesday its organic revenue growth momentum was maintained at 6 percent, despite a global economic outlook that remained uncertain. The positive trend continued in April, it added. ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
LONDON, June 19 GlaxoSmithKline has struck a deal for Luke Miels to start as its new head of pharmaceuticals in September, following a lengthy dispute over his contract with his former employer AstraZeneca.
LONDON, June 19 Scientists said on Monday they had pinpointed a particular type of immune system cell that could predict more precisely if cancer patients are likely to respond to modern immunotherapy medicines.