ZURICH, March 13 Top staffing company Adecco said on Wednesday it would maintain its dividend at the previous year's level, as fourth quarter profits missed analyst estimates.

Adecco said it would pay a larger than expected 1.80 Swiss francs ($1.90) per share dividend, unchanged from a year ago, after fourth quarter net profit shrank to 35 million euros ($45.57 million), below average estimates for 88.6 million. Revenue stood at 5.027 bln euros. ($1 = 0.9471 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)