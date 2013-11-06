European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH Nov 6 Adecco, the world's No. 1 staffing agency, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit and said it expects increasing demand for flexible labour in Europe as the region emerges from recession.
"In Q3 2013 we returned to growth in many countries in Europe and the pick-up in Italy, Germany and Spain is especially encouraging," Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire said in a statement on Wednesday.
Third-quarter net profit rose 61 percent to 191 million euros, smashing the average analyst forecast of 137 million in a Reuters poll.
Revenues at the Switzerland-based firm fell 5 percent to 5.033 billion euros, hurt by volatile currency swings and slightly below the average analyst forecast.
But excluding currency effects, revenue growth was flat and Adecco said it returned to growth in October. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.