ZURICH, March 12 Adecco, the world's
No.1 staffing agency, grew revenue for the first time in seven
quarters in constant currency terms, helped by strong demand for
flexible workers in parts of Europe.
Excluding currency swings, fourth-quarter revenue at the
Zurich-based firm rose 4 percent to 4.94 billion euros ($6.85
billion), marking the first quarterly revenue growth for the
staffing company since the first quarter of 2012.
Fourth-quarter net profit came in at 174 million euros
compared to 35 million a year earlier, and well ahead of the 126
million euros forecast by analysts in a poll.
The staffing sector is generally seen as a barometer of
economic health because companies tend to hire temporary workers
at the beginning of a recovery when most businesses are
reluctant to commit to full-time hiring.