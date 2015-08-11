ZURICH Aug 11 Adecco boosted second-quarter net profit 22 percent to 177 million euros ($194.4 million), the world's biggest staffing group said on Tuesday, slightly lagging market expectations.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net profit of 182 million.

"We are committed to achieving our EBITA margin target of above 5.5 percent in 2015, which is dependent on an acceleration of revenue growth in the second half of the year. Given the trends in our business and the current economic outlook, and helped by an easier comparison base, we continue to expect such a pick-up," Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire said.

