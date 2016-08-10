ZURICH Aug 10 Adecco reported a 7
percent increase in second-quarter net profit as the world's
largest temporary staffing company boosted revenue in key
markets France and the British isles.
Zurich-based Adecco said on Wednesday net profit in the
three months ended June 30 rose to 190 million euros ($211.8
million), just ahead of the average estimate of 188 million
euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales rose a reported 2 percent to 5.70 billion euros,
representing organic growth of 4 percent, in line with the poll
estimate.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)