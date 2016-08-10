ZURICH Aug 10 Adecco reported a 7 percent increase in second-quarter net profit as the world's largest temporary staffing company boosted revenue in key markets France and the British isles.

Zurich-based Adecco said on Wednesday net profit in the three months ended June 30 rose to 190 million euros ($211.8 million), just ahead of the average estimate of 188 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales rose a reported 2 percent to 5.70 billion euros, representing organic growth of 4 percent, in line with the poll estimate. ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)