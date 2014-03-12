BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
LONDON, March 12 The Jacobs group is to sell a 16 percent stake in Adecco, the world's largest staffing agency, the investment group said on Thursday, in an accelerated bookbuilding which will reduce its stake to 2.5 percent as it attempts to diversify its portfolio.
The bookbuilding, which will be run by Goldman Sachs, will see Jacobs Holding AG and some Jacobs family members sell 30.2 million shares, leaving them with 4.7 million shares in the company. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Sophie Sassard)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing