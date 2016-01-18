* Sets average 4.5-5.0 pct EBITA margin target for 2016-2020
* Says aims to pay at least stable dividend
* Targets revenue growth at least in line with peers
* Shares erase off early gains
(Adds market reaction, details)
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and John Miller
ZURICH, Jan 18 Wariness about the sluggish
economic backdrop, particularly in Europe, has forced the
world's biggest staffing group to lower its profitability
expectations.
Switzerland's Adecco said on Monday it expected an
average margin target for 2016-2020 of 4.5-5.0 percent. That is
down from approximately 5.2 percent for 2015, a goal it had
already cut from above 5.5 percent in November.
The target is for earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) and excluding one-offs. It also contrasts
with some of the company's rivals - Dutch staffing agency
Randstad and U.S.-based ManpowerGroup - which
posted faster underlying growth last year.
Adecco had been counting on acceleration in European
economic growth that did not materialise, forcing it to pare
expectations.
Even so, new Chief Executive Alain Dehaze said he aims to
grow revenues organically "at least in line with main peers" and
deliver operating cash flow conversion of around 90 percent on
average for the 2016-2020 period.
In the first two months of the fourth quarter, revenues
increased by 5 percent organically and adjusted for trading
days, with a similar trend in December, Adecco said.
That is slightly above the 4 percent organic revenue growth
achieved in third quarter, it said, resulting from a "slight
uptick" across many regions in Europe, in particular France.
Growth in North America remained stable, the company said.
Adecco kept its policy to pay out 40-50 percent of adjusted
net earnings and a commitment to pay at least a stable dividend
"barring seriously adverse economic conditions," it said,
stressing its commitment to an investment-grade debt rating.
Dehaze said Adecco would continue looking for
"buy-and-build" takeover targets.
Its shares, which have dropped as much as 16 percent since
early December, gave up early gains to trade lower on the day.
"The strategy update seems like a more pragmatic and
balanced approach to running the business," Barclays analysts
said. "Given prior re-investment concerns, this should reassure,
returning the focus of the investment case to what it has been
historically - a largely macro call."
Analysts said the fitness of the economy itself remained
the biggest wild card for performance.
While strong industrial data from France -- its biggest
market -- proved promising for Adecco, analysts said worries
over a U.S. industrial slowdown presented a downside risk.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)