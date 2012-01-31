LONDON Jan 31 British chart-topper Adele will make her live comeback after months out for throat surgery on Feb. 12 at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, broadcaster CBS said on Tuesday.

The two-time Grammy winner, whose second album "21" smashed chart records around the world last year, was forced to cancel her U.S. tour dates in late 2011 when she underwent vocal cord microsurgery in Boston in November.

"I'm immensely proud to have been asked to perform at this year's Grammy Awards," the 23-year-old "Rolling in the Deep" singer said in a statement.

"It's an absolute honour to be included in such a night and for it to be my first performance in months is very exciting and of course nerve-racking, but what a way to get back into it all."

Adele is also expected to perform at the BRITs, Britain's top music accolades, in London on Feb. 21.

Appearing with her at the 54th Grammy Awards show will be acts including Coldplay, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Paul McCartney, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.

Adele has been nominated for six Grammys this year -- record of the year, song of the year and best short form music video for Rolling In The Deep, album of the year and best pop vocal album for 21 and best pop solo performance for "Someone Like You." (Reporting by Mike Collett-White,)