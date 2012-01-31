LONDON Jan 31 British chart-topper Adele
will make her live comeback after months out for throat surgery
on Feb. 12 at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, broadcaster CBS
said on Tuesday.
The two-time Grammy winner, whose second album "21" smashed
chart records around the world last year, was forced to cancel
her U.S. tour dates in late 2011 when she underwent vocal cord
microsurgery in Boston in November.
"I'm immensely proud to have been asked to perform at this
year's Grammy Awards," the 23-year-old "Rolling in the Deep"
singer said in a statement.
"It's an absolute honour to be included in such a night and
for it to be my first performance in months is very exciting and
of course nerve-racking, but what a way to get back into it
all."
Adele is also expected to perform at the BRITs, Britain's
top music accolades, in London on Feb. 21.
Appearing with her at the 54th Grammy Awards show will be
acts including Coldplay, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Paul McCartney,
Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.
Adele has been nominated for six Grammys this year -- record
of the year, song of the year and best short form music video
for Rolling In The Deep, album of the year and best pop vocal
album for 21 and best pop solo performance for "Someone Like
You."
