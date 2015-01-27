Jan 27 Adesso AG :

* Expects to exceed earnings forecast for FY 2014

* To exceed forecast for operating profit EBITDA in fiscal year 2014

* EBITDA for full year is now expected to be between 9.4 million euros ($10.5 million) and 9.8 million euros ($11 million) (previously: 8.5 million euros to 9.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)