Nov 13 Adesso AG :

* Says successful third quarter 2014 sets new records in sales and operating results

* Says Q3 sets new sales and EBITDA records of 40.4 million euros and 3.7 million euros; EBITDA margin of 9.1 pct

* Sales up 15 pct to 115.0 million euros in first nine months, all of which organic

* Says EBITDA for 9-month up 13 pct to 7.0 million euros

* Says guidance for full year is confirmed