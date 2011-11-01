* Study finds no evidence of increased heart risks
* Drugs are used by 2.7 million U.S. youths
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Nov 1 Stimulants used to treat
attention deficit hyperactivity disorder do not increase the
risk of heart attacks, strokes or sudden death, U.S.
researchers said on Monday, in a finding that should reassure
millions of parents whose children take the drugs.
Researchers studied the medical records of more than 1
million children and young adults aged 2 to 24 who were taking
or had taken stimulants such as Ritalin or Adderall and found
no sign of increased risk of heart problems.
"We don't see any evidence of increased risk," said Dr.
William Cooper of Vanderbilt University, whose study was
published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The study in children is the first of three commissioned by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to understand the
potential heart risks of the drugs after U.S. and Canadian
regulators received a number of reports in 2006 of heart
attacks, strokes and sudden cardiac arrest in children taking
the medications.
The reports prompted several FDA advisory committee
hearings on heart problems, and Health Canada temporarily
suspended marketing of ADHD drugs.
The concerns also prompted the American Heart Association
to issue guidelines suggesting that children who were just
starting to take the drugs should be tested for potential
underlying heart problems.
"There was a lot of concern and confusion among families
and providers about what the best approach would be to treating
kids who had ADHD and who might benefit from these medicines,"
Cooper said by phone.
COMMON CHILD DISORDER
ADHD is one of the most common child mental disorders,
affecting around 3 to 5 percent of children globally.
Children with ADHD are excessively restless, impulsive and
easily distracted, and often have trouble at home and in
school. There is no cure, but the symptoms can be kept in check
by a combination of behavioral therapy and medication.
In the United States, some 2.7 million children have
prescriptions for ADHD drugs including Novartis' NOVN.VX
Ritalin or methylphenidate and Focalin; Johnson & Johnson's
(JNJ.N) Concerta, Shire's (SHP.L) Adderall and Vyvanse and Eli
Lilly's (LLY.N) Strattera.
For the study, Cooper's team used prescription data from
four large, geographically and demographically diverse health
plans on 1,200,438 children and youth, including both current
and past users of the drugs. They checked health records for
evidence of heart problems, including heart attacks, strokes
and sudden cardiac deaths, in children who were currently
taking the drugs or who had taken them.
The team found no increased risk of heart problems for
either current or past users of the drugs. Yet because there
were so few cases of serious heart problems -- just 81 -- the
study may not have been large enough to detect it.
But even if there were a risk of heart problems, it is
extremely slight, Cooper said.
In a guidance document issued on Tuesday, the FDA said it
continues to recommend that the drugs not be used in patients
with serious heart problems.
It added that patients should be monitored for changes in
heart rate or blood pressure.
Jefferies analyst Peter Welford said the findings will
likely reassure investors in Shire, maker of Adderall and
Vyvanse. But because there were so few heart problems, the
study was underpowered and cannot conclusively dispel concerns
about cardiovascular risks.
Shire's shares were flat on Tuesday, outperforming a
sharply lower market.
