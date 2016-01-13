DUBAI Jan 13 Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority (ADIA) has appointed Sherwood Dodge as its
global head of private equities effective immediately, it said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Dodge will shape the fund's strategy in private equity,
oversee the department and make investment recommendations to
ADIA's investment committee.
He reports to Hamad al-Dhaheri, executive director of ADIA's
private equities department.
Dodge spent 25 years with GE and was previously
deputy chief executive officer of Hyundai Capital Services
and Hyundai Card, joint ventures between
GE and the South Korean car maker.
