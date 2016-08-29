DUBAI Aug 29 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has appointed Garry Beaton to the newly created role of global head of operations, the sovereign wealth fund said in a statement on Monday.

Beaton joins the fund, which has around $792 billion in assets according to industry tracker Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, from Ashmore Group, where he held the same title.

According to the statement, Beaton will be responsible, together with other members of senior management, for guiding the strategy of the operations department and overseeing its support of internal and external funds, corporate actions, performance and development, securities lending and custody. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)