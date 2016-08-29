PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI Aug 29 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has appointed Garry Beaton to the newly created role of global head of operations, the sovereign wealth fund said in a statement on Monday.
Beaton joins the fund, which has around $792 billion in assets according to industry tracker Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, from Ashmore Group, where he held the same title.
According to the statement, Beaton will be responsible, together with other members of senior management, for guiding the strategy of the operations department and overseeing its support of internal and external funds, corporate actions, performance and development, securities lending and custody. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.