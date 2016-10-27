ABU DHABI Oct 27 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's richest sovereign wealth funds, said on Thursday it would open an office in Hong Kong to pursue more opportunities in China and other Asian markets.

This is ADIA's first international office after it shut down its London base last year, which at the time was the fund's only overseas location.

"Our decision to open an office in Hong Kong is a symbol of our confidence in Asia's continued growth and our long-term commitment to the region," Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, managing director of ADIA, said in a statement.

ADIA had been investing in Asia for more than three decades, across multiple asset classes, he added.

The fund has appointed Dong-Sinh Ngo as chief representative for Asia-Pacific to be based in Hong Kong, the statement said. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)