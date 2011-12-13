DUBAI Dec 13 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the Abu Dhabi government, has acquired a minority stake in the holding company that controls Thames Water from a consortium led by Macquarie Group, Macquarie said in a statement.

ADIA, through its Infinity Investments unit bought the 9.9 percent stake in Kemble Water Holdings Limited for an undisclosed sum from Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund, another Macquarie-managed fund and a third party investor, the statement added.

ADIA declined to comment.

Kemble acquired Thames Water, which supplies water and sewerage services to London and some surrounding areas, from German utility RWE in 2006 for 8 billion pounds ($12.50 billion).

($1 = 0.6402 British pounds) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)