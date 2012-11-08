UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 8 Adidas expects its sales and customer base in India will halve there once it has completed restructuring the business after a fraud was uncovered there earlier this year.
"Revenues can even be less than half as we want to take only customers where we can build a healthy sustainable business," Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told journalists during a conference call on Thursday.
Chief Financial Officer Robin Stalker said Adidas had taken one-off charges of around 60 million euros ($76.5 million)related to the restructuring by the end of September with a further 10-15 million to follow in the fourth quarter.
They were speaking after Adidas slightly lowered its 2012 sales outlook earlier on Thursday on lower-than-expected sales at Reebok. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources