(Corrects to say got regulatory approval 10 days ago, not expecting in 10 days)

ABU DHABI May 20 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank got regulatory approval from the United Arab Emirates' central bank for its purchase of Barclays' retail operations in the country 10 days ago, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Tirad Mahmoud also told reporters the creditor committee set up to help negotiate a debt restructuring of Dubai-based Amlak Finance had reached a tentative agreement with the mortgage lender, which would see repayment of its debts proposed for a period of time. He declined to provide details. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Martin Dokoupil and Louise Heavens)