ABU DHABI May 20 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
got regulatory approval from the United Arab Emirates'
central bank for its purchase of Barclays' retail
operations in the country 10 days ago, its chief executive said
on Tuesday.
Tirad Mahmoud also told reporters the creditor committee set
up to help negotiate a debt restructuring of Dubai-based Amlak
Finance had reached a tentative agreement with the
mortgage lender, which would see repayment of its debts proposed
for a period of time. He declined to provide details.
