UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DUBAI Oct 30 ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK: * Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to hold investor meetings ahead of potential
sukuk sale - leads * Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank picks HSBC Morgan Stanley National Bank of Abu Dhabi, StanChart and itself for potential deal * Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank plans to sell Tier 1 perpetual sukuk instrument;
roadshows start October 31
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts