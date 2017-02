DUBAI Nov 22 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has issued price guidance for a $500 million five-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, which will price later on Tuesday, arranging banks said.

Pricing guidance has been set at 250 basis points over midswaps, plus or minus 5 bps, with books due to close at lunchtime London time and final pricing earmarked for soon after, a source at a lead said.

ADIB, Citi, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi , Nomura, and Standard Chartered are the lead managers on the deal. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Reed Stevenson)