DUBAI, July 22 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on Wednesday posted a 10.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts' estimates.

The emirate's largest sharia-complaint bank made a net profit of 502.6 million dirhams ($136.8 million) in the quarter ending June 30, 2015 compared to 454.8 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month forecast an average net profit of 484.23 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)