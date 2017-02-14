ABU DHABI Feb 14 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
on Tuesday posted a 4.7 percent fall in fourth quarter
profit, according to a statement.
The emirate’s largest sharia-compliant bank made a net
profit of 455.1 million dirhams ($124.0 million) in the three
months ending Dec. 31, compared to 477.4 million dirhams in the
same period a year ago, it said in a statement.
EFG Hermes forecast the bank would make a net profit of
455.0 million dirhams in the quarter.
The bank's board proposed a cash dividend of 24.52 percent
for 2016, the statement said, slightly up from 24.27 percent the
year before.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Tom Arnold)