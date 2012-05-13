* Q1 group profit 307.3 mln dhs vs 304.6 mln dhs yr-ago
* Books provisions of 186.1 mln dhs in Q1
* Sees "subdued growth in profits" for 2012
(Adds detail)
ABU DHABI, May 13 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
warned on Sunday that profit growth for the rest of
the year would be "subdued" as it posted flat income for the
first quarter of 2012 on increased provisioning.
ADIB, the second-largest Islamic lender in the United Arab
Emirates, made a group net profit of 307.3 million dirhams
($83.7 million) in the three months to March 31 versus 304.6
million dirhams last year, it said in a statement.
The number was in line with analysts' average forecast of
306 million dirhams.
Tirad Mahmoud, the bank's chief executive, warned a
continuation of the global financial crisis and euro zone
uncertainty, combined with regulatory changes in the UAE, would
pose challenges which could dampen its profit for the rest of
the year.
"We continue to anticipate limited quality credit
opportunities and a resultant subdued growth in profits for the
balance of 2012," he said in the statement.
ADIB booked 186.1 million dirhams of provisions in the first
quarter, 16.6 percent higher compared to the same period last
year.
Net customer financing increased 3.1 per cent to 49.6
billion dirhams in the first three months of 2012, while
customer deposits grew 10.9 percent to 57.6 billion dirhams in
the same period.
ADIB's subsidiaries include brokerage ADIB Securities and
Burooj Properties and both were hit by weak equity and real
estate markets in the UAE, it added.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)