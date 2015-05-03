(Adds revenues, provisions, loans and deposit data)

ABU DHABI May 3 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on Sunday posted a 10.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by higher revenues.

ADIB made a net profit of 450.8 million dirhams ($122.8 million) in the quarter to March 31 compared to 409.5 million dirhams in the same period a year ago.

Two analysts had forecast a net profit of 440 million and 477 million dirhams.

ADIB's group revenues in the first quarter touched 1.22 billion dirhams, up 14.1 percent.

The results came against a broadly positive earnings season for banks in the United Arab Emirates, despite concern over the potential impact of lower oil prices on the economy.

ADIB booked bad loan provisions totalling 202.6 million dirhams in the first quarter, down 6.4 percent from a year earlier.

Loans decreased 0.9 percent from the end of December to 72.3 billion dirhams on March 31, while deposits rose 3.3 percent to 87.6 billion dirhams. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)