* Non-performing loans, loan growth disappoint
* Q2 profit climbs 5 pct to 316.6 mln dirhams
(Recasts lead, adds details, analyst comments and share price)
By Shaheen Pasha
DUBAI, Aug 8 Surging provisions and a high
number of non-performing loans took the shine off a slight boost
to second quarter earnings at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
on Monday.
Credit provisions and impairments jumped 75 percent to 235.8
million dirhams from the year-ago period.
Non-performing loans also grew in the second quarter, said
Raj Madha, MENA banking analyst at Rasmala Investment Bank, who
calculated an adjusted NPL figure of 12.5 percent, accounting
for 91-plus days of delinquency on a loan.
"ADIB is primarily a retail bank and the retail NPL cycle is
improving at most of the banks," he said. "It's interesting and
a little bit disappointing that it doesn't seem to be improving
at ADIB."
ADIB officials were not immediately available for comment.
ADIB took a further 86.9 million dirhams in impairments
against its real estate portfolio and said it expects the real
estate portfolio to post further losses in 2011.
ADIB said in April that it will see provisions going forward
and expects to post single-digit credit growth in 2011.
The lender, the second biggest Islamic bank in the United
Arab Emirates, posted a profit of 316.6 million dirhams, up 5
percent from 301.6 million in the year-ago period.
Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast profit of 279
million and 350 million dirhams.
Overall financial results were mixed, analysts said, with
weakness in loan growth and loan quality, while fee income was
boosted by credit card revenue and strong spreads.
The lender reported revenue rose to 909.6 million dirhams,
up 22.2 percent from 744.2 million dirhams in the same quarter
last year.
Net loans were flat sequentially and loan loss provisions
were higher than expected although stronger revenues bolstered
the quarter, added Jaap Meijer, senior analyst at HC Securities.
ADIB Chief Executive Tirad Mahmoud said global economic
uncertainty and regulatory oversight on the market would make
the year ahead a challenging one, adding he expects single-digit
growth in both assets and liabilities this year.
ADIB said its transaction banking and investment banking
operations posted a 62-percent rise in fee and commission
income.
The lender said is stock brokerage unit had a challenging
quarter due to low volumes and market uncertainty, but posted a
profit of 800,000 dirhams in the second quarter.
ADIB is 41-percent owned by National Holding through the
Emirates International Investment Co.
ADIB was flat at 1024 GMT after rising in earlier trade.
(Reporting by Shaheen Pasha; Editing by David Cowell)