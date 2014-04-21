BRIEF-Joyfix raises stake in Athos Venture Capital to 88.15 pct
* Joyfix LTD raises stake in the company to 88.15 percent from 4.48 percent
(Corrects percentage increase in headline, first paragraph)
DUBAI, April 21 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank , the largest sharia-compliant lender in the emirate, met analysts' expectations as it posted a 20.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday.
The lender, which said earlier this month it was buying much of Barclays' retail operations in the United Arab Emirates, made a net profit of 409.5 million dirhams ($111.5 million) in the three months to March 31. That was up from 340.1 million dirhams in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse statement.
The results were in line with the average estimate of three analysts, who forecast profit of 411 million dirhams in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)
BEIJING, March 17 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, is confident of closing a deal for U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc, a top executive told Reuters, despite a higher bid from a U.S. rival.
COLOMBO, March 17 Sri Lankan shares edged up on Friday from a one-year closing low hit in the previous session and after eight straight sessions of losses as foreign investors bought battered stocks.