DUBAI Nov 9 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank will hold investor meetings for a potential Islamic bond, or sukuk, starting November 17, it said in a statement to the bourse on Wednesday.

Meetings will take place in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and a sukuk issue under the bank's existing programme "may follow, subject to market conditions," the statement said.

ADIB, Citi , National Bank of Abu Dhabi , HSBC , Nomura , and Standard Chartered are arranging the meetings, an announcement from the banks seen by Reuters said. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and David French; Editing by)