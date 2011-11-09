* Meetings begin in Malaysia on Nov 17
* Existing ADIB sukuk bid at 103 on Wednesday
* ADIB shares up nearly 8 pct this year; Q3 profit flat
(Adds details, background)
DUBAI, Nov 9 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
will hold investor meetings for a potential dollar-denominated
Islamic bond, or sukuk, starting next week, it said in a
statement to the bourse on Wednesday.
Meetings kick off in Kuala Lumpur on Nov. 17, and will cover
Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, before ending in London
on Nov. 21.
A sukuk issue under the bank's existing $5 billion programme
"may follow, subject to market conditions," the statement said.
The company is eyeing a benchmark-sized deal, widely accepted to
mean at least $500 million.
Demand for sukuk assets globally is thought to be strong,
despite the global volatility, partly because Islamic investors
in the Gulf remain cash-rich, and also partly due to the limited
supply of sukuk this year.
The market has proved more resilient also due to the profile
of sukuk investors, who tend to hold the bonds to maturity,
reducing the chance of big swings in secondary market prices
triggered by shorter-term speculators bailing out of positions.
ADIB last tapped the debt markets when it issued its debut
five-year $750 million sukuk with a 3.745 percent coupon under
the existing programme in October last year.
That bond was bid at 103.643 at 1145GMT on
Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed. The sukuk was yielding
about 2.769 percent, down from about 3.2 percent at the
beginning of October.
ADIB itself, Citi , National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, HSBC , Nomura , and Standard
Chartered are arranging the meetings, an announcement
from the banks seen by Reuters said.
ADIB shares are up almost 8 percent this year. The company
reported flat third quarter profits last month but still beat
analyst forecasts.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and David French; Editing by Reed
Stevenson)