ABU DHABI Dec 12 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank said it had fully paid an $800 million, five-year Islamic bond which matured on Dec. 12, 2011.

The bank, which last month sold a $500 million, five-year Islamic bond, had issued the maturing sukuk in 2006 as part of a $5 billion trust certificate programme.

"The total amount paid to certificate holders of the 2006 sukuk is $800 million," the bank said in a statement late on Monday. ADIB is the second biggest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)