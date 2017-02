ABU DHABI Dec 12 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has paid in full an $800 million five-year sukuk, or Islamic bond, which matured on Dec 12, it said in a statement on Monday.

ADIB, the second-biggest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, which last month sold a $500 million five-year Islamic bond, issued the maturing sukuk in 2006 as part of a $5 billion trust certificate programme.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Isabel Coles)