* Investors criticise management at shareholder meeting
* CEO says has hired advisers in case of activist attack
* Portfolio manager sees too few innovations to beat Nike
* Doubts over leadership as board seeks new CEO
* CEO rejects call for sale of Reebok brand
(Adds details, quotes)
By Emma Thomasson
FUERTH, Germany, May 7 Adidas
shareholders took aim at the management of the German sportswear
company on Thursday, not convinced a new strategy would be
enough to challenge the dominance of rival Nike.
"Adidas is panting behind the competition. Adidas lost the
race, at least in 2014," Gerhard Jaeger, spokesman for the SdK
investor association, told the firm's annual shareholder meeting
in the southern town of Fuerth.
Long-serving Chief Executive Herbert Hainer, who faced calls
to quit last year after Adidas was hit by falling golf sales and
its heavy exposure to Russia, said the company was addressing
problem areas and had made a good start to 2015.
But he added the firm had hired advisers Perella Weinberg
Partners in the event of a more concerted campaign for change
from an activist shareholder group, in a sign management is
braced for more turmoil.
"It never feels good if you don't reach all of your goals,
neither in sport, nor in business, nor in your personal life.
But the key thing is to never give up," Hainer said.
"We have taken our learnings from 2014 and developed an
exciting and promising strategy for the period up until 2020."
While Adidas shares tumbled 38 percent last year, they have
rebounded this year, though helped by a buyback which some
shareholders view as money that would be better invested.
FUTURE LEADERSHIP UNCERTAIN
Adidas reported better-than-expected first-quarter results
on Tuesday as its struggling North America business showed signs
of improvement after a big increase in marketing.
Hainer launched a five-year strategy in March to lift sales
by almost half to above 22 billion euros ($25 billion), focused
on speeding up the supply chain and success in the United States
and the world's largest cities.
However, Marco Scherer, portfolio manager for Deutsche Asset
& Wealth Management which holds a 1.7 percent stake in Adidas,
said the strategy lacked credibility as the board was looking
for a new CEO ahead of Hainer's contract expiring in 2017.
"What is missing from Adidas, is a clear direction ... Which
management should lead this strategy ultimately to success? When
will a decision come?" Scherer asked.
"Adidas responds to market conditions, but it seems to have
forgotten how to set decisive trends itself," he added. "Where
are the product innovations with which you want to take market
share from Nike and Under Armour?"
Hainer, 14 years in the job and the longest-serving CEO of a
German blue-chip, said the new strategy was developed by the
whole top management team and was being implemented as a team.
Daniela Bergdolt, vice president of the Deutsche
Schutzvereinigung fuer Wertpapierbesitz, Germany's largest
association for private investors, welcomed the new direction
but said it would take time to bear fruit.
She also called for Adidas to sell fitness brand Reebok,
which it bought in 2006 but has failed to help Adidas grow its
market share in the United States and is only now starting to
recover after a long period of underperformance.
Hainer, who was the architect of the Reebok acquisition,
said it would be wrong to sell the brand now it was growing
again, especially given the booming popularity of fitness.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
(Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)