UPDATE 2-Canada's banks face intensifying scrutiny of sales practices
* Banks defend practices after latest allegations (Recasts, adds comments by analyst, lawmakers)
BERLIN May 17 The long-serving chief executive of Germany's Adidas said preparing the sportswear giant for a change at the top when his contract ends in 2017 will be among his biggest priorities, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday.
"I will not stay forever," Herbert Hainer, Adidas's chief executive since 2001, told the newspaper in an interview.
"One of my key tasks in the next three years will be to initiate the change at the top and to escort it."
Hainer, who joined Adidas in 1987 and is the longest-serving boss among Germany's top 30 blue-chip companies, warned again that weakening emerging market currencies may pose risks to 2015 sales and margin targets.
"The strong euro is placing an enormous burden on us," he said. "Rouble, the Turkish lira, the yen, there's hardly a currency left that is not losing against the euro." (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Sophie Hares)
* Banks defend practices after latest allegations (Recasts, adds comments by analyst, lawmakers)
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology
MOSCOW, March 15 Washington has not contacted Moscow over charges against Russians who allegedly hacked Yahoo user accounts in 2014, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday, citing a "highly placed" source in Moscow.