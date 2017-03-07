UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 7 Adidas on Tuesday said it appointed Harm Ohlmeyer, head of the group's global eCommerce business, as new finance chief from May 12, replacing Robin Stalker, who will not extend his contract after more than 16 years in the job.
"We are pleased to appoint Harm Ohlmeyer, an excellent internal candidate, to the Executive Board as successor to Robin J. Stalker," Adidas supervisory board Chairman Igor Landau said in a statement. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources