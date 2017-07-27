FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 2:10 PM / a day ago

Adidas sells ice hockey brand to Birch Hill for $110 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - German sportswear group Adidas has agreed to sell its CCM ice hockey brand to an affiliate of Birch Hill Equity Partners for $110 million, it said on Thursday, seeking to focus more strongly on the Adidas and Reebok brands.

Adidas said in a statement the majority of the purchase price would be paid in cash and the rest in the form of a secured note.

The sale does not change the company's full-year guidance, it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

