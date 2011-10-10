MOSCOW/FRANKFURT Oct 10 German sporting goods
company Adidas (ADSGn.DE) expects investment in its own stores
and rising consumer spending in Russia to propel the region into
becoming one of its top three markets behind the United States
and China, it said on Monday.
Adidas expects its sales in the Russia/CIS region, which
includes former Soviet satellite states such as Ukraine and
Kazakhstan, to surpass 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by 2013
and to grow by a double-digit percentage annually until 2015,
Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said at an investor day in
Moscow.
Adidas, the world's second-largest sports apparel company
after Nike , did not give current sales for the region,
which is currently its fourth-largest market in terms of sales
after the United States, China and Japan.
The group says it is the market leader in Russia/CIS, where
soccer, running and outdoor items are among its key products.
It will also step up its store opening programme, increasing
its network of own stores to 800 by the end of this year, and
then to more than 1,200 by 2015.
($1 = 0.741 Euros)
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)