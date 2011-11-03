* Says now sees forex adj 2011 sales growth close to 12 pct
FRANKFURT, Nov 3 Germany's Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE)
lifted its 2011 sales outlook on strong demand for its sporting
goods in emerging markets and as it expands its high margin
brand-name stores.
Adidas now expects 2011 sales to increase at a rate close to
12 percent, adjusted for currency swings, where it had
previously seen an increase of around 10 percent, the company
said on Thursday.
"This will be driven by the Group's high exposure to
fast-growing emerging markets, the further expansion of Retail
as well as continued momentum at all key brands," said Adidas,
which is the world's second-largest maker of sports apparel
after Nike .
This is the fourth time this year Adidas has upgraded its
sales forecast as demand for its three-stripe branded products
soars, with running shoes and fashion products proving
especially popular with U.S. and Chinese consumers.
SOCCER, OLYMPICS
For 2012, Adidas said it was now setting its sight on growth
in earnings per share of 10-15 percent, driven by the UEFA
European soccer championship in Poland and Ukraine and the 2012
Olympic Games in London.
Revenue next year is projected to increase at a mid to high
single-digit rate on a currency-adjusted basis.
Operating profit in the third quarter rose 7.3 percent to
441 million euros ($609 million), just shy of the 442 million
expected on average by analysts.
Quarterly sales of 3.74 billion exceeded the average analyst
estimate of 3.65 billion.
Adidas said it was on track to reach sales of 17 billion
euros by 2015, aiming to grow faster than its rival Nike.
For now, the U.S. sports-equiptment industry leader is
having a harder time passing higher cotton and rubber prices and
soaring labour costs in China along to customers.
Nike reported a 2.7 percentage point slide in gross margins
to 44.3 percent during the three months to August and projected
a further decline by 2 percentage points in the quarter to
November.
Adidas, in turn, forecast a 2011 gross margin of 47.5-48
percent, compared with 47.8 percent last year.
"Although we continue to face pressures from higher input
costs as well as volatility on currency markets, we are well
prepared for continued top- and bottom-line growth," Chief
Executive Herbert Hainer said.
The group also said it agreed to buy Five Ten, a U.S. maker
of shoes for climbing and biking, for $25 million, taking a
small step to shore up its fledgling outdoor equipment business.
Adidas wants to more than double sales of that business to above
500 million euros by 2015.
