DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 1 German sportswear
maker Adidas has decided to allow the sale of its
products via market-place sites like eBay and Amazon
, an issue the German cartel office has been
investigating.
"We have decided to extend our e-commerce guidelines to also
include open market places: if our retail partners adhere to our
criteria, there will be no restriction for online sales in any
channel," Adidas said in a statement on Tuesday.
Adidas had previously said it wanted its products to be sold
only via expert and specialist retailers rather than eBay and
Amazon to ensure they were presented "in the best possible way
and in the right environment".
Adidas said on Tuesday it had made the change because the
functionality of e-commerce distribution channels had improved
as the market had evolved.
A spokesman for the German cartel office, which in April
expressed concern over similar restrictions imposed by rival
sportswear firm Asics Corp, said on Tuesday it was
close to concluding an investigation into Adidas.
The Cartel Office, which is still investigating Asics, has
said the ban of the sale of its products via market-place sites
amounts to a way of limiting price competition.
