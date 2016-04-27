FRANKFURT, April 27 German sporting goods group Adidas hiked its guidance for 2016 as it reported a 35 percent jump in first-quarter operating profit, citing strong brand momentum.

Adidas said on Wednesday it now expected its 2016 currency-adjusted sales to grow by about 15 percent, compared with a previous forecast for a rise of 10 to 12 percent.

It sees net profit from continuing operations rising by 15 to 18 percent this year, compared with previous guidance for a 10 to 12 percent growth. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)