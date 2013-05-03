UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 3 Adidas expects to reach the upper end of its profit margin guidance in 2013, after a strong first quarter in which new products sold through its own stores helped boost profits, its chief executive said on Friday.
"Given the health of our inventories in the market and the continued desirability of our brands, we now expect to achieve the upper end of our gross margin guidance of 48.0 percent to 48.5 percent," Herbert Hainer said in a speech to journalists after the group reported first-quarter results.
He said while Reebok sales had declined modestly in the quarter, the brand's profit margin had improved by 1.5 percentage points. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources