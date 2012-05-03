FRANKFURT May 3 Germany's Adidas
said it would cut the number of its Reebok stores in India by
about one-third as it restructures operations in the country
after discovering "irregularities" at Reebok India.
While the Adidas group as a whole surpassed expectations for
first-quarter results, Reebok saw sales in the first three
months down 7 percent on a currency neutral basis, Chief
Executive Herbert Hainer said in a speech.
"Although Reebok has some challenges to overcome in Western
Europe this year and as retailers currently focus on the major
sporting events, we nevertheless continue to see good progress
in most other regions," Hainer said.
Adidas, the world's second largest sporting goods company
behind Nike, announced the irregularities at Reebok India on
Monday, also releasing first quarter earnings ahead of schedule.
It surpassed expectations with sales of 3.8 billion euros
and operating profit of 409 million and also increased its
outlook for 2012.
