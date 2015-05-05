UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN May 5 German sportswear company Adidas posted better-than-expected first quarter sales growth on Tuesday, helped by a strong rise in its running and fashion units as well as a recovery of its struggling North America business.
Adidas said sales rose 17 percent to 4.083 billion euros ($4.54 billion), ahead of average analyst forecasts for 3.913 billion.
Attributable net profit rose 8 percent to 221 million euros, below forecasts for 232 million but including a goodwill impairment of 18 million euros due to a change in reporting.
Adidas reiterated it expects 2015 sales to rise by a medium single-digit percentage rate on a currency neutral basis, after a 6 percent increase in 2014, while net profit from continuing operations should climb 7-10 percent.
($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources