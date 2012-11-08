UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 8 Germany's Adidas lowered its sales forecast for 2012 on Thursday due to weaker than expected business at its Reebok and Rockport brands as it reported in line third-quarter profits.
The world's second largest sports apparel firm said it now expected 2012 sales to increase at a high single-digit rate, compared to a previous expectation for almost 10 percent.
It reported third quarter operating profit of 494 million euros and sales of 4.17 billion euros ($5.3 billion), in line with analyst expectations for 490 million euros and 4.16 billion. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources