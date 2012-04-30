FRANKFURT, April 30 Germany's Adidas raised its outlook for 2012 even as it announced charges related to "commercial irregularities" in India, it said on Monday.

The group said its first-quarter results came in at sales of 3.8 billion euros ($5.0 billion) and operating profit of 409 million, above market expectations.

It said it now expects sales to rise in 2012 by nearly 10 percent, up from a previous forecast of 5-9 percent, while net earnings would grow by between 12 and 17 percent, compared to previous guidance of 10-15 percent.

Adidas will release its full first-quarter report on Thursday.

Last week, smaller rival Puma said its first quarter results had been hurt by caution among shoppers in Europe. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)