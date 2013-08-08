(Repeats for technical reasons, no changes to text)

FRANKFURT Aug 8 German sporting goods firm Adidas cut its sales outlook for 2013 after currency effects took their toll in the second quarter.

The group said on Thursday it now expected group sales to rise by a low to medium single-digit percentage in 2013, compared with previous guidance for a medium single-digit rate.

For the second quarter it reported sales of 3.38 billion euros ($4.50 billion), down a greater than expected 4 percent, and operating profit of 252 million.

Analysts had expected quarterly sales to decline by 2 percent to 3.44 billion euros and operating profit of 261 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

