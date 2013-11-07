Nikkei eases for fourth day, U.S. jobs data in focus
* Nintendo most traded stock by turnover on strong Switch sales
FRANKFURT Nov 7 German sports apparel company Adidas said it expected business to improve from the fourth quarter as it reported third quarter results hit by problems in Russia, currency effects and poor sales of golfing products.
Adidas, the world's second largest maker of sports gear behind Nike, reported third quarter operating profit down 6 percent to 463 million euros ($626 million), against the average estimate for 466 million in a Reuters poll.
Sales dropped 7 percent to 3.88 billion euros, compared with the average forecast for 3.92 billion. Adjusted for currency, sales would have been stable.
The company maintained a forecast for sales to rise by a low single digit percentage in 2013 and to achieve an operating margin of around 8.5 percent.
* Nintendo most traded stock by turnover on strong Switch sales
* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in 2017
* priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of 4.875% senior notes due march 15, 2027